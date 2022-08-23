Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia to interact with youth today on second day of Gujarat visit

AAP national convener Kejriwal and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will hold a town hall meet on education and employment on Tuesday with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state party official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-08-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 08:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will on Tuesday interact with youth in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on the issues of education and employment on the second day of their visit to the state where elections are due later this year. On Monday, the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders participated in a programme in Himmatnagar where they interacted with voters. AAP national convener Kejriwal and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will hold a town hall meet on education and employment on Tuesday with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state party official said. They have offered several guarantees to voters in Gujarat if their party comes to power in the state.

After guarantees like free electricity, freedom from ''raid raaj'' for businessmen, Rs 3000 per month unemployment allowance, 10 lakh government jobs and Rs 1000 per month to women above the age of 18, Kejriwal on Monday promised free and quality healthcare to all, like his government has ensured to the people of Delhi. Kejriwal has been on a campaigning spree in Gujarat. He has visited the state five times in August so far. He started the month by campaigning at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Rajkot. During his next visit, he interacted with the trader community in Jamnagar and tribals at Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district. He later held a town hall meet in Ahmedabad, and then at Bhuj in Kutch during two separate visits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

