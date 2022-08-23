BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, party leaders said on Tuesday.

''She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa,'' Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI. It was not immediately clear as to when she died.

A former TikTok star, Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019.

Capt Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP said, ''Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack''.

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who was then in Congress, recently joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)