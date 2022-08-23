Expose BJP attempts to topple Kejriwal government: NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday asked the AAP to “expose” the BJP’s attempts to topple the Delhi government by releasing the purported recording of the “offer” made to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia had claimed that BJP had offered to make him the Delhi Chief Minister and drop all cases against him if he joined the saffron party.

NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said claims of such offers from the BJP, if true, were dangerous for democracy in India.

“There was talk of similar offers to MLAs in Maharashtra and eventually the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell. AAP says they have a recording of the 'Offer', why wait ? Release it and expose BJP,” he said.

Sisodia had claimed on Monday that he had ''received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join the BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut''.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had hit back, accusing Sisodia, a key aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of trying to deflect attention from corruption charges against him.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a daily war of words since AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed his plans to expand his outfit in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled later this year.

The claims by the AAP of the BJP trying to topple the Delhi government also came in the wake of CBI investigating the roll out of the excise policy in the national capital last year.

The BJP had levelled charges of large-scale corruption in the roll out of the excise policy last year. The policy was withdrawn by the AAP government soon after the Delhi Police launched a probe into the matter. PTI SKU SKU DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)