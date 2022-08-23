TRS, BJP in war of words over MLC Kavitha's link to Delhi excise policy issue

The TRS and the BJP were engaged in a war of words on Tuesday following a protest by saffron party activists at the residence of ruling party MLC K Kavitha here over allegations on her involvement in the ongoing Delhi excise policy issue.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for ST, Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod and several other ruling TRS MLAs called on Kavitha on Tuesday at her residence here.

They condemned the ''attack'' on Monday by BJP workers on the residence of Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and expressed solidarity with her.

Rathod said cases can be registered and investigation conducted if something wrong happened but ''physical attacks'' are not justified.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged that ''TRS goondas'' attacked their party workers who undertook a peaceful protest and that police filed false cases against them over the incident.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took up a protest on Tuesday morning in Jangaon district where he was camping as part of his ongoing 'padayatra' but he was shifted to Karimnagar by the police.

BJP leader Sravan Dasoju asked whether it is justified for Chief Minister Rao to act against Sanjay Kumar without taking action on his daughter who faced allegations in the Delhi excise policy issue.

Kavitha on Monday slammed the BJP for dragging her name and her family in the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and would file a defamation suit against two saffron party leaders, one of whom had claimed she was a ''middleman'' between the liquor mafia and the AAP government.

Kavitha had said the allegations made by the BJP leaders are ''baseless'' and TRS sources said she would file a defamation case against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and party leader in Delhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

