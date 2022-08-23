BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh hours after his arrest for derogatory remarks against Prophet

Controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet, following which he was suspended by the saffron party for ''violating'' the party's constitution.

Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was issued a show cause notice by the BJP, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.

Singh was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have, though, argued that he had not named any religion or religious figure.

In a notice issued to Singh, BJP's central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said,''you have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation ... of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect.'' Pathak also asked Singh to ''show cause'' within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. ''Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022,'' Pathak said.

The BJP's action against the 45-year-old legislator came months after it had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making derogatory comments against the Prophet. Her comments sparked protests abroad as well with several Islamic countries objecting and taking up the matter with India.

It had also expelled its Delhi media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal then.

Reacting to Singh's alleged comments, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said,''this is the official policy of the BJP to ensure that Muslims are always tortured emotionally and mentally by allowing their party members to talk in such low language which we call it Sadak Chap language about Prophet Mohammed.'' ''This is a deliberate attempt by BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language,'' he told reporters.

A complaint filed by one Mohammed Wajhi Uddin Salman with Dabeerpura Police alleged Raja Singh used vulgar language against Prophet Mohammed.

Many AIMIM legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest, party sources said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under the South, East and West Zones.

Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Rao said an FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others.

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload ''part 2'' of the clip after his release.

''They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released, the second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma,'' he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations.

''Why are there complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita,'' he said.

According to a submission made by Singh to the election commission in 2018 ahead of the Telangana legislative assembly election, there were 43 criminal cases against him.

No stranger to inflammatory comments, Singh in 2017 said those opposed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be beheaded.

During the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, he suggested that houses of those who do not vote for the BJP will be demolished. The Election Commission had pulled him for the comment and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

In 2020, Facebook banned Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate.

''We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,'' a Facebook spokesperson had said.

