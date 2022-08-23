Left Menu

JD(U) chief says journos rue liquor ban; draws BJP flak

JDU president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan put his foot in the mouth on Tuesday when he alleged that journalists were upset with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar because of prohibition in the state.Lalan shot himself in the foot while addressing a gathering in Lakhisarai district where he also admitted that ties with the BJP had earlier prevented the JDU from speaking out on issues like price rise.We could see what a shame Ujjwala Yojana has become.

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan put his foot in the mouth on Tuesday when he alleged that journalists were upset with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar because of prohibition in the state.

Lalan shot himself in the foot while addressing a gathering in Lakhisarai district where he also admitted that ties with the BJP had earlier prevented the JD(U) from speaking out on issues like price rise.

''We could see what a shame Ujjwala Yojana has become. Free LPG connection is pointless when you have to pay Rs 1,100 upon every refill. But our mouths were sealed,'' said the JD(U) chief.

Lavishing praise on Kumar, the party's de facto leader, Lalan said, ''Many mediapersons are angry with the chief minister because of prohibition. The liquor ban followed demands by the state's women. Would the CM think of his people or worry about journalists not being able to enjoy themselves?'' The indiscreet remark drew predictable outrage from the BJP which is in a sulk over the sudden loss of power.

''It's a petty remark by Lalan Singh who has a lot to answer since his party is often accused of a nexus with liquor mafia,'' alleged state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

