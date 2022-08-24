Mining lease case: Arjun Munda hits back at Hemant Soren, says EC's decision to come soon

Taking a jibe at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister Arjun Munda said the Election Commission will soon make a decision regarding the stone mining case. Speaking to ANI, Munda said, "Jharkhand is going through a very poor time. I do not feel it appropriate to make political remarks on the matter which is under discussion with the Election Commission."

The system impacted the lives of people and the public's work is not being handled. The state's economy is in extremely poor shape. Reacting to the stone mining case, the Union Minister said people are keeping an eye on it and the investigation is ongoing. The Election Commission's decision will be revealed shortly.

"The Election Commission will make a decision in this matter. The BJP had complained to the Governor that the stone mining concession had been granted by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. His membership in the assembly should be revoked because this is against the Representation of the People Act," Munda said. Meanwhile, rumours that Chief Minister Soren may step down from the position have grown more intense. The choices of CM are also being discussed at the same time.

There are speculations about Kalpana Soren perhaps succeeding her husband as Chief Minister. He further said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) charged Soren with abusing his position as Mining and Environment Minister to secure a 2021 stone mining lease in Ranchi's Angara block.

Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey, a BJP member, exacerbated the rumours in a tweet. "Johar, Jai Shri Ram, finally, the work is done in Jharkhand," Dubey tweeted.

Munda commented on the present political commotion in Jharkhand by saying, "I don't want to comment on Nishikant Dubey's Twitter, this is his personal tweet, but yes, it is a matter of truth that the situation in Jharkhand is really pitiful." (ANI)

