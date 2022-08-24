Left Menu

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:19 IST
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face ''false cases, the CBI and the ED''.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have ''friendly relations''.

''They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them,'' Singh said.

''They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing,'' he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold ''by hook or crook'' and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022