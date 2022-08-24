Left Menu

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigns as party spokesperson

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the national spokesperson of the party claiming that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:51 IST
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill. Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the national spokesperson of the party claiming that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth. He also said that self-serving interests were gaining precedence while public and national interests were being ignored.

Shergill sent his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. "The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sychophancy and consistently ignoring on ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added. Shergill is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders. He hails from Punjab.

Shergill's resignation comes at a time when Congress has seen several of his promising young leaders leave the party. Among the prominent Congress leaders who have left the party are Jyotiraditiya Scindia, who is now a Union minister and Jitin Prasada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

