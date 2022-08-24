Decision-making in Congress influenced by sycophancy, not in line with public interest: Jaiveer Shergill

Lawyer-turned-politician Jaiveer Shergill, who resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, said the decision-making of the grand-old party is not in consonance with the ground reality and public interest rather it is influenced by sycophancy. Speaking to ANI, Shergill said, "I have resigned from all posts in the Congress party. The primary reason for the resignation is that the decision-making in INC is no longer being done keeping the interests of the public in mind. It is purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy. The decision-making of the Congress party is not in sync with the ground reality anymore. I have been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office."

"In the past 8 years, I have not taken anything from Congress but only poured into the party. Today when I am being pushed to bow down before people because they are close to the top leadership. This is not acceptable to me," he added. Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the national spokesperson of the party claiming that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth.He also said that self-serving interests were gaining precedence while public and national interests were being ignored.

Shergill sent his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi."The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter. "Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer in the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added.

Shergill is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders. He hails from Punjab. Shergill's resignation comes at a time when Congress has seen several of his promising young leaders leaving the party. Among the prominent Congress leaders who have left the party are Jyotiraditiya Scindia, who is now a Union minister and Jitin Prasada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)