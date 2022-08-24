Left Menu

Kerala MLA Jaleel booked for calling PoK Azad Kashmir

Following the directions from a Kerala court, police have registered a case against KT Jaleel, the former Kerala minister and the ruling LDF legislator, over his recent controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

ANI | Thiruvalla (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:00 IST
Kerala MLA Jaleel booked for calling PoK Azad Kashmir
Former Kerala Minister and CPI(M) MLA KT Jaleel (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the directions from a Kerala court, police have registered a case against KT Jaleel, the former Kerala minister and the ruling LDF legislator, over his recent controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Police have, against Jaleel, pressed charges under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and IPC Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The 55-year-old leader, in his Facebook post, had said, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as Azad Kashmir and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control." He later deleted the post. After Arun Mohan, the RSS district leader, made a complaint against Jaleel, Thiruvalla's first-class magistrate directed the police to file a case against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022