Kerala MLA Jaleel booked for calling PoK Azad Kashmir

Following the directions from a Kerala court, police have registered a case against KT Jaleel, the former Kerala minister and the ruling LDF legislator, over his recent controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Police have, against Jaleel, pressed charges under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and IPC Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The 55-year-old leader, in his Facebook post, had said, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as Azad Kashmir and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control." He later deleted the post. After Arun Mohan, the RSS district leader, made a complaint against Jaleel, Thiruvalla's first-class magistrate directed the police to file a case against him. (ANI)

