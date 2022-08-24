Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 19:19 IST
UK's Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its "indomitable" resistance to Russia's invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, and said now was not the time to advance a "flimsy plan for negotiation."

Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his fourth trip to the country this year, and his third since the war began on Feb. 24.

"This is not the time to advance some flimsy plan for negotiation," Johnson said, vowing that Britain and Ukraine's allies would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv and the Ukrainian people.

