Congress needs revival, which is possible with collective efforts, says Former Union Minister Anand Sharma

The former union minister and Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said that the party needs revival and which is possible with collective efforts. He visited Shimla on Wednesday and had a closed door meeting with the state party Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh here in the HP congress Committee State office.

This is his first meeting in his home state after resigning from the post of Chairmanship of the steering committee of the party. Speaking to ANI, he said that the party needs revival and that is possible with collective efforts.

"We have taken up issues and these issues have been discussed in detail in many meetings in the past. Many issues get addressed and some have not been addressed. Hopefully, it is a sincere feeling that if we bring about certain internal changes, renewal and revival of the Congress will be assured," said Sharma. On being asked in his letter to the interim President of the party, he said that he is hopeful his voice would be heard.

"As Congressman we make some suggestions as you make suggestions and proposals in any organization or within a family. So it's a Congress family," He added He further said that "Congress can't be revived by 'A' group or 'B' group Congress collectively has to be revived and all belong to the congress first. We are committed to reforms in the party; We are concerned we have literally vacated a large political space in an important state. We have been overwhelmed by our political opponents; we need to collectively work for revival and retrieval in those regions."

Sharma further stressed the internal changes and reforms in the party. He said, "When we give certain proposals we will continue to endeavour those. I will campaign wherever I am required and we shall take up the issues of the weaker section, women and youth." On being asked whether the party should go for a poll in Himachal with a Chief Ministerial face Sharma said that first there is a need to win with collective efforts. The groups and fractions will have to keep aside. The first party should win all should fight collectively"

Answering the question on his role in the party, I have never been demanding and never asked for any post in the party," said Sharma. On the Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi competition in 2024 polls given by Manish Sisodia, he said "Let them be happy, everyone has the right to dream and have aspirations,

He said, "for upcoming polls, the issues for the entire country are almost the same inflation, unemployment and the bad condition of the economy in the country. The infighting is there not only in the congress it is more in the BJP as well that I have come to know here," said Sharma. On being asked about him leaving the Congress party or joining another party he said, "What meeting someone means I am a person of another kind, I mean in democracy meeting someone doesn't mean changing their ideologies. Social and family life is different from keeping ideologies

He said that corrosion has happened at the party and it will take time to turn things around. "I will campaign for the Congress party wherever it is required. Congress needs to come out of factionalism and stay united. We are all Congressmen. What is important is that the Congress party stays strong," said Sharma

He further said, "Congress does require inclusive and collective thinking and Congress leader." On the question of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi to be elected as new AICC Chief will he or other senior leaders accept them he said, "We elected Rahul Gandhi as Congress president in 2018, but it was he who resigned, we did not ask him to resign. It is important that the Nehru-Gandhi family remains integral. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)