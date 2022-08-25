Polish PM to discuss security, energy crisis with France's Macron
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he would visit Paris on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, defence cooperation and energy issues with French President Emmanuel Macron. "First of all, we will talk about security issues, because France is an important partner ... we will talk with the President of France how to alleviate inflationary pressure, especially on the energy market," he added.
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he would visit Paris on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, defence cooperation and energy issues with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"First of all, we will talk about security issues, because France is an important partner ... Strengthening (NATO's) eastern flank will also certainly be a subject of our discussion," Morawiecki said, pointing to issues such as military cooperation and cooperation between defence industries.
"In addition to security we will also talk about energy. We can see that Russia has caused a huge wave of inflation all over the world ... we will talk with the President of France how to alleviate inflationary pressure, especially on the energy market," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- France
- Ukraine
- eastern
- Russia
- NATO
- Paris
- Polish
- Morawiecki
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea
Biden formalises US support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
Patronising bullying to take sides in Ukraine-Russia war is unacceptable: South African foreign minister
Biden signs ratification of US support for Finland, Sweden NATO bids
Explosions hit Russian military airbase in annexed Crimea