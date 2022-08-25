Left Menu

Polish PM to discuss security, energy crisis with France's Macron

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he would visit Paris on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, defence cooperation and energy issues with French President Emmanuel Macron. "First of all, we will talk about security issues, because France is an important partner ... we will talk with the President of France how to alleviate inflationary pressure, especially on the energy market," he added.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:12 IST
Polish PM to discuss security, energy crisis with France's Macron
Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he would visit Paris on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, defence cooperation and energy issues with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"First of all, we will talk about security issues, because France is an important partner ... Strengthening (NATO's) eastern flank will also certainly be a subject of our discussion," Morawiecki said, pointing to issues such as military cooperation and cooperation between defence industries.

"In addition to security we will also talk about energy. We can see that Russia has caused a huge wave of inflation all over the world ... we will talk with the President of France how to alleviate inflationary pressure, especially on the energy market," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022