After AAP visit to Raj Ghat against 'Op Lotus', BJP says it will 'purify' memorial with Ganga Jal

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the AAP leaders' visit to Raj Ghat was part of their theatrics to divert people's attention from the controversy surrounding the liquor policy and said its workers will sprinkle 'Ganga Jal' on Mahatma Gandhi's memorial to ''purify'' it.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his party has been consistently asking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to come clean on its excise policy, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation has been trying every possible trick in the book to divert people's attention elsewhere.

''The fact that they (AAP leaders) have gone to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi means they have definitely committed an act which is to be considered a sin. So, in order to purify it, the BJP workers will sprinkle Ganga Jal on the Samadhi,'' Trivedi said.

''The BJP is asking pointed questions. However, the AAP is beating around the bush and evading the questions,'' he added.

After a meeting of the AAP legislators at his residence earlier in the day, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Raj Ghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's ''Operation Lotus''.

He said people have elected a ''hardcore honest'' government in Delhi, which will not betray them.

Previously, the AAP had alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)