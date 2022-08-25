Left Menu

Assembly special session: No LG-Kejriwal weekly meeting this Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:39 IST
Assembly special session: No LG-Kejriwal weekly meeting this Friday
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's weekly meeting scheduled for Friday has been called off owing to the Vidhan Sabha session.

A special session of the Delhi Assembly will be held Friday to discuss central probe agencies' action in the excise policy issue and the AAP's allegation that the BJP was trying to buy its MLAs.

The Assembly session is scheduled to be begin at 11 am on August 26.

''The weekly meeting of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena will not be held tomorrow. The meeting of the CM & LG has been put off for tomorrow owing to the Vidhan Sabha session,'' a government statement read.

Saxena and Kejriwal meet every Friday to discuss matters pertaining to the development of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022