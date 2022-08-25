Left Menu

Tejashwi 'fake' Yadav, Nityanand Rai is real: BJP

Tejashwi is farji fake as he belongs to a community of shepherds.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:57 IST
The BJP in Bihar on Thursday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was a ''fake'', who belonged to a family of ''shepherds'' but claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna's clan.

State BJP spokesman and OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand came out with a stinging statement against the young RJD leader in response to a press conference held by the latter.

In the press meet, Yadav had fulminated against ''a Union minister, who was dreaming of becoming the CM and planning a game (‘khela’) in Bihar''.

Though Yadav had not named anybody, Anand took the bait, saying ''Nityanand Rai (MoS for Home) is a real Yadav as he belongs to a family of cowherds and is, therefore, a descendant of Lord Krishna. Tejashwi is ‘farji’ (fake) as he belongs to a community of shepherds''.

It has been widely speculated that were the BJP to win power in Bihar, it might back Rai as the chief minister in a bid to win over the Yadavs, the most populous and politically assertive caste group in the state, which has, by and large, remained steadfast in support to RJD president Lalu Prasad. Those from the caste claim to be descendants of the ‘Yaduvansh’ dynasty of ancient India in which, as per legend, Lord Krishna was born.

