Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Georgia prosecutor seeks testimony from ex-Trump aides in election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking to compel testimony from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other close allies, court filings released on Thursday showed. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked a state judge to order Meadows to appear before a special grand jury next month to answer questions about Trump's attempts to reverse his loss in Georgia, a battleground state that helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency.

U.S. judge tells Justice Dept. to release redacted Trump search affidavit

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to make public a redacted version of an affidavit underpinning the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, possibly providing fresh insights on the investigation and evidence earlier obtained by the government. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the redacted document to be released by noon (1600 GMT) on Friday. His order came just hours after a Justice Department spokesman confirmed that prosecutors had submitted a sealed copy of the affidavit with proposed redactions to the judge.

Embattled U.S. Democrats riled over Biden's student loan forgiveness

U.S. President Joe Biden's move to waive college loan payments for millions of Americans drew criticism from some of his fellow Democrats, especially members of Congress facing the toughest re-election contests on Nov. 8. The White House may have thought the plan would provide a nice election-year gift to those grappling with monthly loan payments while also boosting the prospects for Democrats in November, when Republicans are favored to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Senate control also is at stake.

U.S. student loan forgiveness has borrowers hoping for vacations, medical school

Americans bearing heavy college debt loads welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement on Wednesday that he would forgive $10,000 in student loans, and some shared hopes they can jettison extra work hours and perhaps take a vacation or return to school. "I would not have second thoughts when planning a trip or going on a vacation," said John Paul, 49, a restaurant manager in Washington DC who said he took out loans for his son's tuition. "Earlier, it would be at the back of our mind that we have this debt hanging over us. Now we are somewhat relieved."

Two plead guilty in theft, sale of Biden daughter Ashley's diary

Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their pleas before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. They also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Biden has harsh words for Republicans ahead of political rally

U.S. President Joe Biden had harsh words to describe Trump-allied Republicans on Thursday at a fundraiser ahead of his first political rally in the run-up to November elections, referring to an "extreme MAGA agenda" that approaches "semi-fascism." Biden, kicking off a coast-to-coast tour, is looking to lend his support to Democratic candidates and prevent Republicans from taking control of Congress by touting the sharp differences between the two major U.S. parties.

Missouri school district brings back spanking for unruly children

Spanking is staging a comeback this school year in the classrooms of one small town in southwestern Missouri, where the district will now allow corporal punishment for any unruly student whose parents give their blessing. In Cassville, about 50 miles west of Branson, administrators this week notified parents of the new policy at an open meeting and handed out consent forms to sign, according to a parent who attended the meeting.

California to end sales of gasoline-only cars by 2035

California on Thursday moved to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles. California Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the plan to phase out vehicles that run only on gasoline by 2035 in September 2020. The California Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to approve the new rules, which set yearly rising zero- emission vehicle rules starting in 2026, but the Biden administration must still approve the new requirements before the plan can take effect.

At least 84 people infected by E.coli outbreak in four states - CDC

The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown source has affected 47 more people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday, taking the total tally to 84. As of Wednesday, 38 people have been hospitalized. Although many strains of E.coli are found in the intestines of healthy people and animals and are harmless, certain types can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

U.S. monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

Monkeypox cases in some large U.S. cities appear to be declining, matching trends seen in Europe, and experts are cautiously optimistic the outbreak may have peaked in places hit hardest hit by the virus. The World Health Organization earlier on Thursday said monkeypox cases reported globally declined 21% last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections, but noted that U.S. cases continued to rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)