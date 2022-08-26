Union home minister to inaugurate NIA office in Raipur
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Raipur on Saturday, officials said.
Shah will arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport here around 2 pm on Saturday and will leave for sector-24 of Nava Raipur to inaugurate the NIA building, a Press Information Bureau release said.
Later he will attend a seminar on 'Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery' at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium.
Before leaving for Delhi at 7:20 pm, he will chair a meeting of BJP leaders at the party's state office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar here. Elections are due in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh next year.
Shah had visited Chhattisgarh last time in April 2021 after 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxalite attack along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.
