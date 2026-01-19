Left Menu

Swabhimaan: Delhi Police's Gender-Inclusive Initiative

Delhi Police has launched Swabhimaan, a program to ensure gender-inclusive police stations with enhanced infrastructure and dignity for women personnel and visitors. Inaugurated by Special Commissioner Ajay Chaudhry, it aims to create supportive environments, in collaboration with the NGO 'Public Police' and Vyomini Social Foundation.

Delhi Police on Monday introduced 'Swabhimaan,' a pioneering initiative aimed at establishing gender-inclusive police stations, at the Special Police Unit for Women and Children in Nanakpura.

Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance and SPUWAC) Ajay Chaudhry presided over the inauguration, joined by senior officers, partner organization representatives, and SPUWAC staff.

The Swabhimaan program seeks to ensure that police stations in Delhi promote an environment of dignity and inclusivity, particularly focusing on better infrastructure and menstrual hygiene facilities. This aims to foster a welcoming atmosphere for women personnel and visitors alike. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Delhi Police, 'Public Police' NGO led by former Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan, and Vyomini Social Foundation.

