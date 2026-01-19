Swabhimaan: Delhi Police's Gender-Inclusive Initiative

Delhi Police on Monday introduced 'Swabhimaan,' a pioneering initiative aimed at establishing gender-inclusive police stations, at the Special Police Unit for Women and Children in Nanakpura.

Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance and SPUWAC) Ajay Chaudhry presided over the inauguration, joined by senior officers, partner organization representatives, and SPUWAC staff.

The Swabhimaan program seeks to ensure that police stations in Delhi promote an environment of dignity and inclusivity, particularly focusing on better infrastructure and menstrual hygiene facilities. This aims to foster a welcoming atmosphere for women personnel and visitors alike. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Delhi Police, 'Public Police' NGO led by former Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan, and Vyomini Social Foundation.

