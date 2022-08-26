Left Menu

Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 12:13 IST
Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar
Omar Abdullah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was ''sad'' and ''scary'' to see the grand old party implode.

''Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading,'' he tweeted.

''It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode,'' Omar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022