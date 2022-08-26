GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied': Cong's Jairam Ramesh on Ghulam Nabi Azad
Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure and alleged his betrayal reveals his true character and that his DNA has Modi-fied.A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character.
Hitting back at Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership, the Congress on Friday linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure and alleged his betrayal reveals his true character and that his DNA has ''Modi-fied''.
''A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied,'' Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Speaking with reporters, the party's media department head Pawan Khera also lashed out at Azad and linked his resignation to end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.
''As soon your Rajya Sabha term got over, you got restless. You could not stay without a post even for a second,'' Khera said.
Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing ''fraud'' on the party in the name of ''sham'' internal polls.
He also strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter.
