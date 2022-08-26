Congress gave Azad everything, says party leader Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma said on Friday that the party gave everything to Ghulam Nabi Azad and it did not behove him to make allegations while quitting.

Azad, a senior leader and former Union minister, resigned from all Congress positions earlier in the day and accused the leadership of committing ''fraud'' on the party in the name of ''sham'' internal polls.

Asked if Azad's exit would be a setback for the Congress, Sharma repeated Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's recent statement that those who were joining the party were welcome, and those who were leaving were welcome to leave.

''Starting from the time of Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi's era today, I have seen Azad progressing without looking back. The party made him a chief minister, central minister, Rajya Sabha MP, Lok Sabha MP and also AICC general secretary,'' said Sharma.

''It does not behove Azad to make allegations against the party while quitting, that too when you know very well that the party has given you so much,'' the Congress leader added. He also maintained that the Congress was functioning in the same way it functioned during Indira Gandhi's time. ''Just like in the past, the party is still working in a democratic way,'' said Sharma, a former Rajasthan minister.

