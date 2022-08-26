Assam govt’s initiative of installing freedom fighters’ statues of NE earns appreciation

The Assam government’s move of installing statues of freedom fighters from other Northeastern states at a newly inaugurated park in Guwahati has drawn applause from the chief ministers of the neighbouring states.

The chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur have expressed their gratitude through Twitter to their Assam counterpart for this initiative. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Tuesday inaugurated a park, Amrit Udyan, and unveiled statues of eight tribal leaders of the region. Among the eight leaders is Moje Riba, a freedom fighter from Arunachal Pradesh who was arrested by the British for resisting colonial rule.

Welcoming the gesture, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweeted: “My special thanks to Hon CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswa Ji for unveiling the statue of Arunachal Pradesh freedom fighter Moje Riba at #AmritUdyan, Guwahati, today.” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga thanked Sarma for honouring Rani Ropuiliani, who had spoken against British diktat on taxes.

She was held captive for two years before she died.

“Thank you so much Shri @himantabiswa Ji for honouring one of our most beloved heroes! This noble gesture is a true representation of solidarity among the North Eastern states!,” the Mizoram chief minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

A statue of legendary Manipuri commander Bir Tikendrajit Singh, who had rebelled against the British and was later hanged, was also installed at the park.

Appreciating the move, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble CM of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa Ji for unveiling the statue of Jubraj Bir Tikendrajit in Guwahati. This is indeed a true honour for our great freedom fighter who has fought gallantly against the British empire.” The statues of Rani Gaidinliu, a Naga leader who was arrested for her resistance to the British and was set free only after Independence, Bidrohi Ratanmani Reang of Tripura who had led the Reang revolt against the British and was later killed in captivity by the British troops in Agartala, and Helen Lepcha alias Sabitri Devi of Sikkim have also been installed.

Statues of Khasi chief U Tirot Sing Syiem, who was deported to Dhaka for fighting against the British and died there , and Dimasa leader Sambhudhan Phanglo of Assam, who sacrificed his life for the motherland, were also unveiled at the park .

