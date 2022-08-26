Left Menu

K'taka CM Bommai, a 'puppet' of RSS: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:50 IST
K'taka CM Bommai, a 'puppet' of RSS: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as an ''incapable'' person and also a 'puppet' in the hands of the RSS.

The former Chief Minister even termed the BJP government in the State as ''illegal'' as it was not legitimately elected by the people of the State; the saffron party came to power through ''Operation Kamala.'' ''We have an incapable Chief Minister, he has become a puppet in the hands of RSS. There is no government and there is no governance, as stated by Minister Madhuswamy himself,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Recently, Madhuswamy's purported remarks during a telephonic conversation that the ''government is not functioning, we are somehow managing'' were leaked and gone viral, causing embarrassment to the government.

During an interaction with mediapersons here, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly in reference to the 40 per cent commission charge against the government by the State contractors' association, said when there is an allegation, there has to be an inquiry.

''What we are calling for, as there is demand from the people and contractors' association, is judicial inquiry, it should be ordered, and the truth should come out,'' he said.

The Congress legislature party leader further said,''Being a responsible government, it is its duty to get an inquiry done by a judicial commission as demanded by those who have made the allegation, if the government continues to remain adamant, we will go to the people, and people will teach them (ruling BJP) a lesson.'' PTI KSU RS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022