Left Menu

BJP protests outside Delhi assembly over excise policy 'scam'

Party MPs Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, former Union minister Vijay Goel, MLA Vijender Gupta and other leaders and workers were present in the demonstration.The party said padyatras foot marches will be taken out in all the Lok Sabha areas of Delhi under Guptas leadership to press for Sisodias dismissal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:13 IST
BJP protests outside Delhi assembly over excise policy 'scam'
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP Friday stepped up its liquor ''scam'' attack against the AAP government, and staged a protest near the assembly here alleging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ''wasted'' its special one-day session by indulging in ''theatrics''.

Addressing a joint press conference with party MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged Kejriwal tried to divert people's attention from the liquor ''scam'' and the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is rattled by the ''expose'' of its government's liquor scam, he said.

Tiwari said, ''Let it be amply clear to Kejriwal that no corrupt will be spared.'' Gupta claimed that Kejriwal's ''silence'' over pointed questions on ''irregularities'' in the Excise Policy was an admission of guilt.

''Kejriwal who talked of Swaraj has turned himself into a propagandist and running and indulging in theatrics to divert attention of people from his government's liquor scam,'' he charged.

While launching an all out attack on the BJP, Kejriwal defended Sisodia saying the CBI could not find any unaccounted penny (''atthanni or chawanni'') during its 14-hour raid at his residence. The central probe agency has registered a FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in Excise Policy 2021-22, naming Sisodia as an accused.

In the protest near the Assembly, BJP workers torched effigies of Kejriwal and Sisodia. Party MPs Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, former Union minister Vijay Goel, MLA Vijender Gupta and other leaders and workers were present in the demonstration.

The party said padyatras (foot marches) will be taken out in all the Lok Sabha areas of Delhi under Gupta's leadership to press for Sisodia's dismissal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022