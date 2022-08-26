BJP protests outside Delhi assembly over excise policy 'scam'

The Delhi BJP Friday stepped up its liquor ''scam'' attack against the AAP government, and staged a protest near the assembly here alleging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ''wasted'' its special one-day session by indulging in ''theatrics''.

Addressing a joint press conference with party MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged Kejriwal tried to divert people's attention from the liquor ''scam'' and the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is rattled by the ''expose'' of its government's liquor scam, he said.

Tiwari said, ''Let it be amply clear to Kejriwal that no corrupt will be spared.'' Gupta claimed that Kejriwal's ''silence'' over pointed questions on ''irregularities'' in the Excise Policy was an admission of guilt.

''Kejriwal who talked of Swaraj has turned himself into a propagandist and running and indulging in theatrics to divert attention of people from his government's liquor scam,'' he charged.

While launching an all out attack on the BJP, Kejriwal defended Sisodia saying the CBI could not find any unaccounted penny (''atthanni or chawanni'') during its 14-hour raid at his residence. The central probe agency has registered a FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in Excise Policy 2021-22, naming Sisodia as an accused.

In the protest near the Assembly, BJP workers torched effigies of Kejriwal and Sisodia. Party MPs Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, former Union minister Vijay Goel, MLA Vijender Gupta and other leaders and workers were present in the demonstration.

The party said padyatras (foot marches) will be taken out in all the Lok Sabha areas of Delhi under Gupta's leadership to press for Sisodia's dismissal.

