Left Menu

Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, discusses poll preparations in Karnataka

In response to a question on plans for a Statewide tour in the run-up to the polls, he said, It has been decided that all of us- CM, myself and other leaders- will travel across the State under a collective leadership, we will be covering all the districts. Yediyurappa who would be returning to Bengaluru by Saturday evening is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, as well and has plans to meet Dattatreya Hosabale, the sarkaryawah general secretary of RSS. NVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:08 IST
Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, discusses poll preparations in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held discussions on the political situation in the State and its preparations for 2023 Assembly polls.

The former Chief Minister met BJP national president J P Nadda and party national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, too, and held discussions.

''I met the Prime Minister at his residence for about 20 minutes and held a one-to-one discussion regarding the political situation in the State and regarding preparations to be made for gaining majority in the next Assembly polls,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister, he said Modi would be visiting Mangaluru on September 2 for an event. In response to a question on plans for a Statewide tour in the run-up to the polls, he said, ''It has been decided that all of us- CM, myself and other leaders- will travel across the State under a collective leadership, we will be covering all the districts.'' Yediyurappa who would be returning to Bengaluru by Saturday evening is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, as well and has plans to meet Dattatreya Hosabale, the sarkaryawah (general secretary) of RSS. This is the first visit of the veteran leader to the national capital after his recent induction into the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

''It is my duty to seek their (PM and other leaders) suggestions and guidance on how to function in the new responsibility given to me,'' he said earlier in the day before leaving Bengaluru.

The 79-year old leader was on August 17 appointed to the highest decision-making body of the BJP.

The move ahead of the Assembly polls in the State next year was seen as an attempt by the BJP leadership to send out a message that it still has high regard for the veteran leader and was keen to utilise his experience and mentorship, amid allegations by some sections, especially the Opposition Congress, about the Lingayat strongman being sidelined.

According to Yediyurappa, following his appointment, the Prime Minister, on August 17, asked him to concentrate on strengthening the BJP in other States, along with Karnataka, in the South. NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022