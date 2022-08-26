Allegations in Azad's letter far from truth: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthans former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Friday said senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress when there was a need for the country and the party to stand against the BJP rule. This is the time of struggle, to put forth the truth and face the BJP, Pilot said.
Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Friday said senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress when there was a need for the country and the party to stand against the BJP rule. Azad Friday ended his decades-long association with the Congress, and blasted the party in an explosive resignation letter to its president Sonia Gandhi.
''The timing of the letter is very unfortunate. He remained on various posts over the last 50 years. Today, there was a need for the country and the party to stand against the BJP rule. This is the time of struggle, to put forth the truth and face the BJP,'' Pilot said. He said the allegations levelled in the letter are far from truth. Pilot said need of the hour is for experienced and young workers to come together. Party workers will continue to struggle and raise their voice against the BJP's ''misrule'', Pilot said.
