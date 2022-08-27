Coastal clean up drive launched in Puducherry

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday joined hands with the volunteers and members of various organisations to pick up garbage, marking the launching of 'Swach sagar surakshit sagar' campaign in Puducherry.

The Ministry and the Department of Science, Technology and Environment Puducherry jointly organized the drive.

Bhupender Yadav flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion to highlight the need for a clean and safe coastal area. A pledge on the clean coast and safe sea was administered to all those present by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Prizes were distributed to those proficient in various competitions held in connection with the drive.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy, Secretaries to Government of Puducherry Smitha and E Vallavan and delegates of different voluntary organisations were among those who participated in the drive.

Later, the Union Minister called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the latter`s chamber. Bhupender Yadav addressed a meeting of the leaders and cadres of the BJP later at the party office here. PTI COR ROH ROH

