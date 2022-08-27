Japan PM Kishida: Tokyo will provide $30 bln in aid to Africa over three years

Japan will provide a total of $30 billion in aid to Africa over three years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an international conference on Saturday.

Kishida spoke by video link to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) being held in Tunisia. He had planned to attend in person before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)