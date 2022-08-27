Left Menu

ZP chiefs must be given full powers for district planning, says Cong leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:42 IST
ZP chiefs must be given full powers for district planning, says Cong leader Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said that for the Panchayati Raj system to be made effective, presidents of zilla parishads should be given full powers in planning of districts. Aiyar made the statement while addressing the Navnitbhai Shah memorial lecture in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday.

Zilla parishad presidents should be assigned officials for guidance along with sufficient funds and freedom to use the funds, the former Union Minister of Panchayati Raj said.

The Panchayati Raj system has completed 30 years and women are heading several local bodies, including the one in Palghar, he said.

The Congress leader questioned why legislators and ministers were given important roles in district planning and said they were expected to take policy decisions at state level.

Development works of districts should be planned by presidents of zilla parishads and they should be distributed accordingly, he said.

Aiyer further pointed out that presently only 20 per cent of the components of the Panchayati Raj system were being implemented, and all out efforts should be taken at all levels to strengthen the local self bodies.

Citing that Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996 was not being implemented effectively in the country, the Congress leader said President Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the tribal community, can try for better implementation of the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022