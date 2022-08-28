Left Menu

Man is not finished until he quits, says Gadkari while citing Nixon

Citing Richard Nixon, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said a person is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits.He was addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs here. Young entrepreneurs should remember the sentence from the autobiography of former US president Richard Nixon that the man is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits, Gadkari said.

He was addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs here. He also said human relationship is the biggest strength for anybody who is in business, social work or politics. ''Hence, one should never indulge in use and throw. Be it good days or bad days, once you hold anyone's hand, always hold on to it. Do not worship the rising sun,'' said the BJP leader, who was recently in news when he was dropped from his party's parliamentary board.

Gadkari recalled that when he was a student leader, Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar had asked him to join the Congress for better future.

''I told Shrikant, I would die by jumping into a well but won't join Congress, because I don't like the ideology of the Congress party,'' the Union minister said. Young entrepreneurs should remember the sentence from the autobiography of former US president Richard Nixon that the man is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits, Gadkari said.

