Cong demands HC-monitored probe into nursing college 'scam' in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-08-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:58 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday demanded a high court-monitored inquiry into the alleged nursing colleges ''scam'' and claimed the state government was ruining the future of more than 60,000 nursing students.

However, the ruling BJP in MP refuted the Congress's claims, saying the opposition party was doing politics over the issue.

Vishal Baghel, president of the Law Students Association of Madhya Pradesh, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on January 11 this year alleging lack of infrastructure in some of these colleges as well as few of them running only on paper on the basis of fake documents On August 23, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to appoint an administrator to run the MP Nursing Council after observing that information furnished to the HC by the regulatory institution was incorrect.

The state government recently suspended the recognition of 93 nursing colleges after they came under the HC's scanner. In view of these developments, Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Dr Govind Singh demanded a high court-monitored inquiry into the nursing colleges ''scam''. Such large scale irregularities were not possible without the consent of the chief minister, medical education minister, nursing council and other senior government officials, Singh alleged, but the BJP has refuted the charge.

Singh claimed the scam was going to ruin the future of more than 60,000 students. As many as 130 nursing colleges, recognised by the council, were only on paper. What will happen to public health when the students of such colleges join the medical staff? he asked.

This shows rampant irregularities in issuing permission for the nursing colleges, he claimed. He dared the Madhya Pradesh government to issue a list of nursing colleges which were following government standards set for such institutions, including to be mandatorily associated with 100-bed hospitals.

When asked about these allegations, BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI that the Congress was doing politics over the issue. Such irregularities came under the scanner due to the state government's constant monitoring and not due to the Congress, Agrawal said. The MP government has been ensuring that such institutions follow all parameters set not only set by the state but also the Centre, he said. The state government has been taking all measures to protect the future of nursing students, he added. Following a PIL which raised the issue of lack of infrastructure in nursing colleges in the state, the HC had observed that at certain places just sheds have been shown as nursing colleges, while taking into account photographs submitted by the petitioner's lawyer.

While ordering to keep Nursing Council's registrar under suspension, the HC had said the careers of nursing students are at risk and acts of omission and commission cannot be accepted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

