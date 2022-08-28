Left Menu

There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: PM Modi

Repeated attempts were made to stop investment coming to the state, but the state chose a new path of progress, Modi said.After the 2001 Kutch earthquake, in the midst of the destruction, I had spoken about redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:22 IST
There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments to his home state.

Modi was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Bhuj district ahead of Gujarat elections slated later this year.

"There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to stop investment coming to the state, but the state chose a new path of progress," Modi said.

"After the 2001 Kutch earthquake, in the midst of the destruction, I had spoken about redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it. Today, you are witnessing the results," he said.

There were many who said Kutch won't be able to recover from the earthquake but people there have changed the scenario, he said.

"You may see many deficiencies in India now, but I can clearly visualize that by 2047, India will be a developed nation," Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022