Mamata, Abhishek greet TMC student wing members on unit's foundation day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday separately extended their best wishes to members of the partys student wing on the occasion of its foundation day.In a tweet, the chief minister asked the student community to keep fighting for the nation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:33 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday separately extended their best wishes to members of the party's student wing on the occasion of its foundation day.

In a tweet, the chief minister asked the student community to keep fighting for the nation. ''On #TMCPFoundationDay, I congratulate all members of our student community for their achievements! Your tireless contribution towards the @AITCofficial family is valued by one and all,'' she tweeted.

''You will always be our pride! Keep fighting for people and this nation, never give up,'' the TMC supremo wrote.

In a similar vein, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appreciated the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad for its “arduous battle” to uphold democracy.

''I extend my best wishes to all the members of our Chhatra Parishad on the momentous occasion of #TMCPFoundationDay,'' he tweeted.

''Your long and arduous battle for upholding the true spirit of Democracy will always be appreciated. The future is yours - keep shining, keep thriving!'' the leader added. The CM is set to address a public function on Monday to mark TMCP's foundation day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

