Nitish laughs off Sushil Modi's prediction of new Bihar govt’s early fall

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:00 IST
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday laughed off the claim of Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP leader and his former deputy, who has predicted an early fall of the newly formed ''Mahagathbandhan'' government.

Modi has been asserting that the new alliance will come apart because of internal contradictions.

When Kumar was approached with queries in this regard at Gopalganj, he shot back with a laugh ''please tell Sushil ji to try and ensure that his wish gets fulfilled soon''.

Referring to the situation after the assembly polls in 2020 which saw the NDA, then including Kumar and his JD(U), returning to power, the chief minister recalled the anguish (takleef) he had felt upon Modi's non-inclusion in the cabinet.

''Let him keep saying things against me on a daily basis. This may lead his top leadership to do something for him'', said the JD(U) leader who has had Modi as his deputy for more than a decade.

During the trust vote last week, Kumar had told the assembly about his disappointment over many senior leaders of the BJP, including Modi, having been sidelined in the party.

