Rajnath unveils statue of former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and prominent OBC leader Kalyan Singh here.Sharing the photographs of the inauguration, Singh in a tweet in Hindi said that Kalyan Singh ji was an efficient administrator, sensitive person and a politician devoted to the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:18 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and prominent OBC leader Kalyan Singh here.

Sharing the photographs of the inauguration, Singh in a tweet in Hindi said that Kalyan Singh ji was an efficient administrator, sensitive person and a politician devoted to the welfare of the weaker sections of the society. ''His contribution is unforgettable,'' the defence minister said.

Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandeep Singh, who is currently the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education in the Yogi Adityanath government, was also present on this occasion along with other BJP leaders.

Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, in 1991 and 1997. He was later made the governor of Rajasthan. He died on August 21 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

