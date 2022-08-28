Deceased woman cop’s family stages hunger strike demanding action against IIC

After lodging a formal complaint against the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of G Udaygiri police station, Rebati Sabar in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, the family members of the deceased cop Swagatika Behera Sunday launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding action against Sabar.

Behera, a sub-inspector of police working at G Udaygiri police station was on Saturday found hanging in her official quarter.

Behera’s mother Usha Rani Behera in her complaint alleged that her daughter committed suicide due to mental torture by Sabar. ''She (Sabar) is responsible for the suicide of my unmarried daughter,” the mother alleged.

While sitting on indefinite hunger strike in front of the police station amid heavy rainfall, the family members demanded stringent action against Sabar, said D Tirupati Rao Patnaik, SDPO, G. Udayagiri told reporters.

Apart from deceased cop’s mother Usha Rani Behera, her brother Monoranjan Behera also sat on the hunger strike.

Though Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal held discussion with the family members to lift the hunger strike but it yielded no result.

Meanwhile, the family members of Behera have also not received the body which has been lying in the hospital without autopsy, police sources said.

The woman SI who hails from Nirakarpur village in Khurda district had joined G.Udayagiri Police Station as Sub Inspector about eight months ago.

