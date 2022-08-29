Left Menu

True AIADMK workers are on my side: O Panneerselvam

Amid the internal crisis in the AIADMK, senior leader O Panneerselvam addressed thousands of his supporters from Dindigul district who gathered at his farmhouse in Periyakulam, after the Madras High Court had invalidated the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:26 IST
True AIADMK workers are on my side: O Panneerselvam
O Paneerselvam (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the internal crisis in the AIADMK, senior leader O Panneerselvam addressed thousands of his supporters from Dindigul district who gathered at his farmhouse in Periyakulam, after the Madras High Court had invalidated the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11. The Madras High Court, in the case of the AIADMK General Council meeting, had ruled in favour of OPS. Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court ordered in the favour of Panneerselvam, which meant that the election of his rival and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as an interim general secretary during the July 11 general council meeting will not be valid. The court also ordered the conduct of a fresh general council meeting of the AIADMK.

Paneerselvam addressing his supporters, said, "The AIADMK general council meeting held on July 23 did not take place properly. As AIADMK Coordinator, I should have proposed a resolution to elect the AIADMK Praesidium Chairman of AIADMK. But, that didn't happen. But not letting these rules pass, the rowdies ran riot and insulted the General Council meeting. True AIADMK workers are on my side. The 'kuntar' (rowdies) are on his (EPS) side. The party is being usurped by a few and the volunteers should stop it. All these who have worked for the party since the beginning should work together." He further said, "While the resolutions were being approved and read by the coordinator, co-coordinator, the minister CV Shanmugam went beyond the limit by announcing that all the resolutions were cancelled. Being the treasurer of the party since 2008, I must have read the AIADMK accounts in the General Committee."

Paneerselvam remembered late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, "Jayalalithaa never once took back the responsibilities given to me. I have been loyal to the party and Jayalalithaa to that extent. I told Vaithilingam that we can leave quietly when they (Edappi K Palaniswami) insulted me in the last General Assembly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022