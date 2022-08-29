Left Menu

Maha: Two-three Thackeray camp MLAs in touch to join Shinde faction, claims minister

The opposition will see the overwhelming response of people when CM Eknath Shinde comes to Paithan after Ganpati festival, he claimed.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:28 IST
Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday claimed ''two-three'' MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are expected to join the group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to Marathi news channel 'ABP Majha', Bhumre, however, refused to divulge names of those expected to jump ship and join Shinde.

''Two three MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I won't mention names but can say they are from Konkan and Marathwada,'' the minister of employment guarantee said.

He also claimed almost all chiefs of district units of the Shiv Sena, barring one or two, were in touch with the Shinde faction and ''would keep joining'' from here on. Queried on the tweet of Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and part of the Thackeray camp, on empty chairs at a recent event in Paithan, Bhumre said it was a blood donation camp.

''It was a blood donation camp and I didn't appeal to people to come for the event. The opposition will see the overwhelming response of people when CM Eknath Shinde comes to Paithan after Ganpati festival,'' he claimed.

