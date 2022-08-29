Left Menu

MP: Five inmates who escaped from Rewa juvenile home nabbed

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:38 IST
Five inmates of a juvenile home in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh were on Monday traced to a temple in a forest across a swollen river a day after they escaped, a police official said.

The five had broken the window of the facility and fled in the early hours of Sunday, Saman police station in charge Sunil Gupta said.

''They were nabbed from a temple in a forest across Tamas river, which is in spate. All these inmates had early dinner on Saturday and fled in the morning the next day despite the presence of security guards,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said.

They will be sent back to the juvenile home after a medical check-up, he added.

They had been brought to the facility some days ago after being accused of various crimes, police said.

