Unemployment highest in 45 years, market of MLAs flourished under PM Modi's rule: Cong leader

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Monday slammed the Centre over inflation and unemployment while he alleged that the ''market'' of legislators developed under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Modi became PM, ''more than 400 MLAs have changed parties in Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore'', Patwari said addressing a press conference here.

Slamming the Centre over price rise, he said, ''If inflation continues at this pace, India will be facing a situation similar to Sri Lanka.'' He told reporters that even in countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, there is no tax on flour and cooking oil, which has been imposed in our country.

Patwari also said the country is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years. ''Forty-two per cent of the youth in the country are unemployed,'' he claimed.

The leader also questioned the Centre's Agniveer scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, saying it is not in the nation’s interest.

