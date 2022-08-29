Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya hits back at KTR, says 'zero' proposals for medical colleges sent by Telangana govt

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday hit back at Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning "zero" medical colleges to Telangana in the last eight years.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday hit back at Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning "zero" medical colleges to Telangana in the last eight years. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya asked KTR how many proposals for medical colleges were sent to the Centre by the Telangana government.

"How many proposals for medical colleges have been sent by your Telangana State Government? 'Zero'. PM Narendra Modi ji has sanctioned the highest government medical colleges in the shortest time, without partiality, to those states who made proposals," Mandaviya said. The Union Health Minister has also tweeted the list of 157 medical colleges sanctioned to different states and also showed in the list that "0" medical college proposals were received by the Centre from Telangana Government.

Earlier on Saturday, the TRS working president had said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had scripted history in medical education by sanctioning several government medical colleges since assuming office in 2014. "Telangana CM KCR Garu is scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Government medical colleges were set up in Telangana. In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned and 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per District," KTR said in a tweet.

He shared pictures on the progress of a few new medical colleges and said medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam and Jagtial are also almost completed while Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet and Nalgonda Medical colleges already started functioning. KTR also said that the college in Kothagudem will soon be inaugurated.

"Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana," the TRS leader took a dig at PM Modi by displaying the number "0" in another tweet. (ANI)

