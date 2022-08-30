Goyal among host of ministers call on VP

Several Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.

He is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha. Goyal is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, Leader of the Opposition in the upper house Mallikarjun Kharge had called on Dhankhar.

''Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal along with MoS, Ms Anupriya Patel, Ms Darshana Jardosh, Shri Som Parkash and Shri Ashwini Choubey called on Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)