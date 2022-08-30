Left Menu

Goyal among host of ministers call on VP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:19 IST
Goyal among host of ministers call on VP
  • Country:
  • India

Several Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.

He is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha. Goyal is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, Leader of the Opposition in the upper house Mallikarjun Kharge had called on Dhankhar.

''Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal along with MoS, Ms Anupriya Patel, Ms Darshana Jardosh, Shri Som Parkash and Shri Ashwini Choubey called on Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022