Former Ambad municipal council chief Kulkarni dies
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader and former president of Ambad Municipal Council Bhavani alias Baburao Kulkarni died at his residence at Ambad in Jalna district after a brief illness on Tuesday evening.
He was 78.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan condoled his death saying that it was a great loss to the party. PTI COR KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee called out for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei
Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed (all RJD) and Murari Gautam (Congress) take oath in final round of Bihar cabinet expansion.
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei