Former Ambad municipal council chief Kulkarni dies

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:27 IST
Congress leader and former president of Ambad Municipal Council Bhavani alias Baburao Kulkarni died at his residence at Ambad in Jalna district after a brief illness on Tuesday evening.

He was 78.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan condoled his death saying that it was a great loss to the party. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

