Former Ambad municipal council chief Kulkarni dies

Congress leader and former president of Ambad Municipal Council Bhavani alias Baburao Kulkarni died at his residence at Ambad in Jalna district after a brief illness on Tuesday evening.

He was 78.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan condoled his death saying that it was a great loss to the party. PTI COR KRK KRK

