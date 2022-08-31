Andhra BJP leader dismisses buzz of Chandrababu Naidu rejoining NDA, calls TDP "dynast, corrupt"

Dismissing speculations that Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu is likely to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP co-incharge for Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar has said that no such decision has been taken by the party's central parliamentary board. Terming both the TDP and Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) as "dynastic and corrupt" Deodhar dismissed speculations of a new political alignment and said that the BJP has to stand on its own feet in Andhra Pradesh.

Deodhar's remarks came in the backdrop of reports that Naidu is likely to rejoin the NDA. The TDP chief, a former ally of the BJP had quit the NDA prior to the 2019 general elections accusing the party of "breaking promises". Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, he said, "TDP joining NDA is baseless. The central parliamentary board decides on it, no meeting has taken place. There is no possibility of the news being true."Asked about the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the TDP chief earlier this month, Deodhar said that such "casual meetings" should not be seen from a "political angle".

"TDP is an expert in mind games. PM Modi always believes that setting aside party politics, the parties should come together in national programmes such as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM met Chandrababu Naidu in a programme where he met several other leaders too. Jagan Mohan Reddy goes to Delhi repeatedly. That does not mean that we are forging an alliance with the YSRCP. The casual meetings should not be seen from a political angle. Both parties are dynastic and corrupt," he said. "We have clear instructions and we are following it that we have to stand the party in Andhra Pradesh on its own feet," Deodhar added. (ANI)

