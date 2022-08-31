Left Menu

Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kenya

Kenya's Supreme Court started hearing arguments on Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50 per cent of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

Kenya's election has been peaceful.

