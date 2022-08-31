Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote
PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya's Supreme Court started hearing arguments on Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.
Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.
Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50 per cent of votes.
The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.
Kenya's election has been peaceful.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- William Ruto
- Kenya
- Raila Odinga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court tells SG Tushar Mehta that Football Federation matter is already listed for Wednesday & it will take it up for hearing.
Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps with FIFA to lift AIFF suspension
Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 17
BBMP election issue goes back to Supreme Court
Concern is spending public money the right way: Supreme Court on election freebies