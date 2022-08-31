Putin: Gorbachev had 'huge impact' on world history
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolence telegram sent on Wednesday that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had had a "huge impact on the course of world history".
Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday aged 91.
Putin said Gorbachev "deeply understood that reforms were necessary" and strove to offer his own solutions to the problems faced by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mikhail Gorbachev
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Gorbachev
- Soviet Union
- Soviet
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany won't back call to end Russian tourist visas
Russian gas flows to Europe little changed
Ukraine's Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy
Russian Defence Ministry says no serious casualties in Crimea ammo depot blast -RIA
Finland limits visas to Russians amid rush of Europe-bound tourists