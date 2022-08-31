Left Menu

Putin: Gorbachev had 'huge impact' on world history

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:43 IST
Putin: Gorbachev had 'huge impact' on world history
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolence telegram sent on Wednesday that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev had had a "huge impact on the course of world history".

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday aged 91.

Putin said Gorbachev "deeply understood that reforms were necessary" and strove to offer his own solutions to the problems faced by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022