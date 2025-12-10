Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure Under Fire: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate

In a significant escalation, Russian drones targeted the gas transport system in Ukraine's Odesa region, a critical area for distributing U.S.-sourced liquefied natural gas. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk confirmed the strikes but withheld specific details on what was directly hit.

The recent attacks highlight an increase in both the frequency and intensity of Russian operations against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As strikes persist, the Ukrainian government is enforcing power usage restrictions and mulling over increased energy imports to mitigate the ongoing energy crisis.

This week's strikes have caused severe disruptions, leaving approximately half of Kyiv's residents without power at one point. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced efforts to address energy shortages, a move made urgent by the damage to Ukraine's gas production and transmission capabilities.