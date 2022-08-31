Naveen Patnaik on week-long visit to Delhi

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is on a week-long visit to the national capital from Wednesday.

During his stay, he is scheduled to attend an Odisha investor's meet and will also be presented the Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award.

The award will be conferred by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, along with Justice A K Patnaik.

Patnaik is also likely to take up various issues related to developmental works in Odisha with several Union ministers, sources said.

